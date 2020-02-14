A famous couple is about to return: Deadpool and Cable are about to meet again

Share it:

The two mutant mercenaries Deadpool and Cable they starred together in an old hit series from Marvel Comics that showed us their adventures between comic moments and spectacular action. The two are about to meet again, but this time it will be different.

Launched by Marvel Comics in 2004, the original series placed two very different characters facing each other. Deadpool more prone to the joke and the serious Cable, soldier from a dystopian future. The series was very successful in the United States, so much so that the couple was also proposed in the second film dedicated to the Mercenary Chiacchierone, Deadpool 2, played by Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin. In number 3 of the series dedicated to Cable, the two will meet again but the Cable protagonist of the series is not the same who knows our favorite mercenary, but a younger version that killed the old himself, replacing him. How will Deadpool react to this meeting? We will know it next May when the series number is released.

Recently the Deadpool character has become the protagonist of a playful quote to the film Warner Bros. Joker in the Deadpool The End series. If you are a fan of the character, we leave you with the 5 must-see comics of Deadpool, a rundown of the best and most representative stories of the Mercenary Chiacchierone.