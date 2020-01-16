A famous and respected cosplayer won the Taiwanese election

Share it:

At this point it should have become clear, that of souls and manga is an industry now transformed into a real cultural universe that, product after product, has been able to bind itself strongly to an audience made up of millions of people scattered throughout corner of the world.

As new works appear, countless initiatives linked to this huge universe are showing themselves with increasing insistence, often successful ideas, in other bad cases, but always capable of being talked about. As if this were not enough, the anime and manga industry continues to record record takings that bode well for the future, an unequivocal sign of the fact that readers and viewers are continuously increasing.

With so many fans, works aimed at showing their love for some particularly appreciated production, including fanmade animations, fanart, cosplay and much more, exploded visibly. Well, speaking of cosplay, a singular event has come knocking on the doors of Taiwan. Recently the nation's political elections have indeed ended, who led the 27-year-old Lai Pin-yu candidate for the Progressive Democratic Party to victory in the 12th district of New Taipei City. The woman won with an advantage of 2,780 votes over former Taipei City vice mayor Lee Lee Yong-ping.

But what surprised many people, in fact making the news of the victory a media case in the eyes of many, was discovering that Lai is also a cosplayer – by the way very capable – still active in the field. In truth, the newly became mayor had often shown herself to the public wearing some cosplay, such as that of Asuka taken from Neon Genesis Evangelion, viewable at the bottom of the news. The news, however, made a lot of discussion also in relation to the ethics of the whole, in the sense that many people saw the act as an attempt – perhaps successful, given the results – to befriend the large slices of the public who have enjoyed the manga / anime universe.

