A fabulous statue from the Dark Knights Metal series is coming for fans

February 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
If you have been following superhero comics for some time, you will be well aware that in the continuity of these characters, sometimes evil alternative versions of various heroes are introduced. This beautiful statue that we are going to show you is an evil version of Batman from the Dark Knights Metal series.

The series Dark Knights Metal written by Scott Snyder and drawn by Greg Capullo (authors of an excellent run on the Dark Knight) tells how the paladin of Gotham City comes to the discovery of a Dark Multiverse in which there are evil versions of himself that embody a Corrupt Justice League, from which also comes Batman who Laughs, a dangerous cross between Batman and Joker, very ruthless and cruel. Among these characters there is also The Drowned, a female version of Bruce Wayne who manages to kill the Aquawoman of its size and steal its powers. Just of this character will come a beautiful collectible statue created by Prime Studio 1 and that you can see in the video at the bottom of the news. The statue is really very beautiful and finished in every detail, as you can see. The statue will be available next year. Dark Knight Metal will soon have a sequel, to be released next May, always written by Snyder and designed by Capullo which will be titled Dark Knights: Death Metal.

Next summer, however, the Batman-inspired restaurant will be open in London where we can enjoy culinary specialties related to the hero DC Comics. Furthermore, the arrival of the tie-in Batman: The Adventures Continue is expected, which takes up the stories and atmospheres of the animated series.

