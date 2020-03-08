A fabulous Itachi Uchiha statue is about to arrive for Naruto fans

Share it:

For all fans of the legendary series of Naruto Shippuden One of the most beautiful statues dedicated to the character of Itachi Uchiha, member of the group of renegade ninja Akatsuki, is coming. Let's take a look together.

The history of the clan Uchiha it is a fundamental point of the Naruto series. The events that involved this tragic clan influenced all subsequent events. From Madara, who sets up a diabolical plan with the complicity of Obito Uchiha, to the two brothers Sasuke and Itachi tragically fighting each other in a bloody battle. This beautiful statue is dedicated to the eldest of the Uchiha brothers who will make a great impression in your collection and which you can see at the bottom of the news. The statue measures 58 cm in height and is 60 cm wide. Created by Top Studio, its cost is around 555 euros, shipping costs excluded, and it is already pre-orderable. The release is scheduled, however, for the third quarter of 2020. If you want to buy it, know that there are only 388 copies, so you risk seeing it sold out very soon.

Despite the years, Naruto's fame shows no sign of diminishing. Even a newly wed couple comes to the altar with Akatsuki clothes. Not so well, however, things are going for the new manga series by Masashi Kishimoto, in fact it is rumored that Samurai 8 could have arrived at the terminus after only 5 volumes. We will obviously keep you updated on the situation.