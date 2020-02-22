A Espanyol fan arrested for racist shouting against Adama Traoré

The Espanyol fan, 24, was arrested after the game against Wolves in the Europa League round of 16. This follower was arrested for simulating chants and monkey gestures addressed to the Spanish player Adama Traoré.

The security body of the stadium acted as indicated by the third point of the protocol to combat racism in football stadiums. This was reported by the Wolverthampton Police: "We have arrested a 24-year-old Spanish man due to the racist chants in the Wolves – Espanyol match yesterday. He will remain in police custody for questioning.s. Any form of discrimination is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. "

The Wolves wanted to distinguish themselves from what happened and the allocation of tickets, since visitors are in charge of the visiting club itself, regardless of the redundancy, something that increases the severity of what happened.

The parakeet club, remember, now He was the protagonist of these sad incidents in the match against Iñaki Williams, in the match between Espanyol and Athletic. Given the seriousness of what happened, there is nothing other than asking the parrot club to act against this scourge.