Entertainment

A dubbing actor from Devil May Cry 5 hints at a new Marvel vs. video game. Capcom

February 16, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Marvel vs. Capcom is one of the best known fighting franchises among fans of the genre that brings together the most iconic characters of the games Capcom and the comics of Marvel. Since 2017 we have not had a new installment of this saga, it was Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite the last crossover title to land on consoles and PC.

Today, the voice actor of V in Devil May Cry 5Brian Hanford has given clues about a new fighting game of "Capcom vs." and, although it does not indicate what company name comes behind, we can suspect that it refers to Marvel. Filtration comes to us through the actor's own account and we don't know if he will have to delete the post in the next few hours.

"Absolutely excited about the next #CapcomVS game !!! New characters but they could be VERY familiar …".

Is Hanford giving us a clue about the appearance of V in the next Marvel vs.. Capcom or similar? These statements have raised suspicions that Capcom will announce this new project in a very short time. In addition, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 will hold a special tournament at Evo 2020, so that the company could take advantage of that date so marked to announce the new delivery.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. If you want to know more details about this fight crossover that brings together the most iconic franchises of Marvel and Capcom, we invite you to read our analysis.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.