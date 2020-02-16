A dubbing actor from Devil May Cry 5 hints at a new Marvel vs. video game. Capcom

Share it:

Marvel vs. Capcom is one of the best known fighting franchises among fans of the genre that brings together the most iconic characters of the games Capcom and the comics of Marvel. Since 2017 we have not had a new installment of this saga, it was Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite the last crossover title to land on consoles and PC.

Today, the voice actor of V in Devil May Cry 5Brian Hanford has given clues about a new fighting game of "Capcom vs." and, although it does not indicate what company name comes behind, we can suspect that it refers to Marvel. Filtration comes to us through the actor's own account and we don't know if he will have to delete the post in the next few hours.

Absolutely pumped for the next #CapcomVS game !!! New characters but could be VERY familiar … – Brian Hanford (@brihanford) February 15, 2020

"Absolutely excited about the next #CapcomVS game !!! New characters but they could be VERY familiar …".

Is Hanford giving us a clue about the appearance of V in the next Marvel vs.. Capcom or similar? These statements have raised suspicions that Capcom will announce this new project in a very short time. In addition, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 will hold a special tournament at Evo 2020, so that the company could take advantage of that date so marked to announce the new delivery.

