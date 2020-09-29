A dramatic attack in My Hero Academia 285: what consequences for the heroes?

When the battle between the protagonist faction and that of the main antagonists arrives, one cannot hope for a simple success. Victims and injuries must be taken into account by both sides and this story arc of My Hero Academia, and the last chapters certainly leave no room for uneventful fights.

First there was the serious wound for Eraserhead, who was violently hit by Tomura Shigaraki with both a bullet and a close attack. In My Hero Academia 285 instead there was the activation of the power of All for One, the one that in the past allowed the supervillain to activate the quirks of others at will, as it was for Kurogiri during the Kamino arc.

This attack had so far been used precisely for support purposes and perhaps it is also the vehicle with which All for One captures the quirks. However in We have also seen My Hero Academia 285 used offensively, first seriously injuring Endeavor and then with an attack on Deku, suffered by Bakugo.

The boy is wounded in the abdomen and left shoulder, not vital points but which certainly cannot lower the tension, since at the slightest mistake the hero could suffer serious damage. The consequences of these two attacks for Endeavor and Bakugo are not yet known of course, since they took place in the final stages of My Hero Academia 285; however it must be taken into account that All for One could use the attack on Bakugo to voluntarily activate the young hero’s quirk, if the conditions are right.

At that point the young man’s quirk would get out of control and maybe he would be exploited with one power enough to explode Bakugo and those close to him, in this case Deku. However, Shigaraki is not necessarily in full control of this ability and the whole thing could have been just a one-off shot from All for One.

In any case, if Bakugo suffered no other effects, he would be able to stay alive even with serious injuries. In My Hero Academia 286 we will see what the consequences of this blow will be.