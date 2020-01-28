A Dragon Ball Z cosplay recalls the Videl of the early days from the memories

Share it:

If there is one thing that fans know very well it is how dear Toriyama is to the restyling of his characters Dragon Ball Z. Suffice it to see over time all the changes and adaptations that led to the heroes of the series. From Goku to Gohan, from Bulma to Chi-Chi.

Some of these have made a lot of success by getting into people's hearts, while others have indignate the most hardened fans who have been forced to see their favorite characters sometimes ruined, other times ridiculed.

Among the various heroes of the series, certainly those who have undergone a major change over time have been the female characters. Besides Bulma, whose versions brought first on paper and then on screen have been many from the first to the last season, we can think of another figure of the fairer sex bearer of strength and stubbornness as Videl.

You will all remember the change the character underwent from his debut to the present with Dragon Ball Super. At one time he had long raven hair with two tails that fell on his shoulders, to then be replaced by short, almost masculine hair, due to the fact that Gohan preferred them to longer ones. In any case, this is one of those restylings that made most fans indignant, not for nothing on the web there are many tributes to the first version of the heroine.

Just like the cosplay we are talking about today. Made by Instagram cosplayer, @nadyasonika, as you can see from the photo at the bottom of this article, we have a perfect one in front of us Videl of the beginnings. White t-shirt, green boots, and the inevitable pigtails to fall on the shoulders.

So, without taking anything away from the much more mature Videl of now, any favorite version? Do you, like most fans, regret the early days? Let us know below in the comments and tell us what you think of the cosplay.