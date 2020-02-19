A Dragon Ball voice actor unveils a stunning customized Vegeta Funko Pop

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When we talk about Dragon Ball let's talk about one of the biggest products that Japan has created. One of the works of the Land of the Rising Sun most appreciated and known in the world with an incalculable amount of fans scattered on every continent. This extraordinary fame he enjoys has made him one of the most represented souls by Funko.

Over the years many series action figures have been made POP! designed by the American company that have made fans happy but above all collectors who buy any issue related to the great work created by Akira Toriyama. Work that is currently continuing with the series Super (the manga is currently underway, while the anime should resume later) and that is continuing to make fans dream.

But going back to action figures like i Funko POP. It must be said that in addition to the official statuettes of the company, there are also many amateur creations on the net, some really well made. Like the one we want to talk to you about today. To publish it was, through his Twitter profile, the English voice actor who gave the voice to Vegeta from the saga of Freezer on: Chris Sabat. Famous mainly for this role, he actually also played All Might of My Hero Academia is Zoro of one piece in some fighting games.

As you can see from his post, reported at the bottom of the article, he shows a Funko-style figure that a fan, Dragon Ball Abernaffy Customs, created for him, a figure depicting the Prince of Saiyans, Vegeta, making its most powerful move, in a very particular style compared to the POP classics! of Funko and which certainly has its why. This goes into a long series of personalized figures that enthusiasts enjoy creating and sharing on the web, underlining how much people have a real weakness for collectibles such as these.

What do you think of this yet another personalized Funko POP? Do you like? Let us know below in the comments.

The world according to Dragon Ball: an immense pangea!