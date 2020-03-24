A Dragon Ball Super fan movie shows Goku's arrival on the battlefield

Share it:

If there is a desire shared by all fans of Dragon Ball Super right now, is to be able to have in hand the second season of the series. Being able to see the amazing saga of Moro, which so many fans have bewitched, on the small screen and above all being able to savor the final confrontation that the manga is preparing to offer us.

If you are following the manga then you will know that Goku he has finally arrived on earth and is now face to face against him Moro. Not only that, he also revealed that he learned to master theUltra Instinct and it would seem that, judging by the reaction, the sorcerer knows this divine technique. But without saying anything else, we want to let you savor the arrival of our hero on the battlefield, after months spent training with Merus, thanks to this fan movie, if you can call it that, of a minute and a half, which takes up the last events dealt with in the manga.

As you can see from the video at the top of the article, the scene opens with the fighting that Piccolo and Gohan they take on against Moro's henchmen, until they find themselves in difficulty. And it is precisely when I am cornered that Goku makes his appearance by putting out of the game and the opponent very easily. The video ends with our hero pouncing against Moro.

The author of this work is Edrees K in which, after all, he made a product very goodconsidering his amateur nature and also considering the little time he had available to animate the manga scenes. Which, remember, was published only a week ago.

Of course, it is not at the level of the original series and neither is there we were expecting such a thing, however for all the nostalgics who during this forced quarantine would only like to be able to see the saga of Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol on the small screen, this could be an alternative to switch two minutes on the battlefield with Goku and his companions.

What do you think of this fan movie about the Moro saga. Let us know below in the comments.

