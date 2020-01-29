Entertainment

A Dragon Ball fan summons the LEGO set of the Shenron Dragon

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
One of the last enemies of the Dragon Ball anime was the Great Little Wizard, the one who most of all established himself as the lethal enemy of humanity. With little effort he managed to gather the dragon balls and knock out the enemies that stood before him, including characters such as Master Roshi and Jiaozi.

Before confronting Goku, the Piccolo's father we know nowadays summoned the Shenron dragon with the Dragon Balls to ask for the youth and strength of the past. The scene was so appreciated by a fan that he decided to play it with the famous bricks LEGO.

CaptainJuucie, this is the name of the user who posted a photo with the set on Reddit, replicates the scene of Dragon Ball with the Great Little Wizard in front of the mighty Shenron Dragon in that wasteland where several heroes even lost their lives. Beyond the small Piccolo in the lower right, the one who catches the eye is inevitably the dragon, recreated with many elements, some of which also allow movements to the replica.

The long body of the dragon winds with many pieces, sometimes accompanied by a pair of arms, to end with the famous one face reproduced properly also in LEGO format. This and many other scenes can be re-read in the Star Comics Dragon Ball Collection. Another fan instead dedicated a tattoo to the Shenron Dragon.

