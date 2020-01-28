A Dragon Ball fan brings together all Bulma outfits in one illustration

Share it:

Despite the manga of Dragon Ball lasted about fifteen years, Akira Toriyama's work spans a much longer period of time. At this juncture we have met many characters who have entered the heart, have matured, grown and changed. Besides the protagonist Goku, the first to appear, much has been reserved for Bulma.

The girl, who in Japan has lost the historic voice of Hiromi Tsuru for a few years, was one of those who underwent more changes not only in physique and character but also in clothes. Bulma at every narrative arc of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT via the most recent Dragon Ball Super he has in fact changed clothes and hairstyle, always proving dynamic from this point of view.

From the first appearance in first chapter of Dragon Ball with braid and pink dress to that of a mature woman seen in the last stages of Dragon Ball GT, a fan has brought together all these Bulma dresses in one fan art. It therefore ranges from the teenage Bulma, still very young and in search of the Dragon Balls, then moving on to a more maternal and mature version.

At the bottom you can see the image with i eighteen Bulma clothes gathered, with the first eight belonging to the Dragon Ball saga, seven in Dragon Ball Z, two in Dragon Ball Super and the last in Dragon Ball GT. Which of Bulma's versions is your favorite? And a cosplay was dedicated to one of these Bulma.