A double of Casemiro ruins the return of Lopetegui to the Bernabéu

With the news of Marcelo, Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo, Real Madrid received Lopetegui on his return to the Bernabéu. The best team away from home against the recently proclaimed champion Super Champion of Spain.

After half an hour of the game and in a corner in favor of Sevilla, De Jong was able to open the can, however, a previous blockade to Militao was enough for the referee, after checking it on the screen and notified by the VAR, to cancel the first clear occasion of the Hispanic team in the Bernabéu.

A first part with hardly any rhythm or occasions, with the two very shy teams in which Sevilla had the clearest play in his goal annulled to De Jong, something that woke up the networks. The beginning of the second half began just as the first ended, in which there were no clear occasions and both goalkeepers barely had a job.

Before reaching the time of the game, Luka Jovic with a spectacular heel was attending Casemiro who stung the ball over Vaclik opened the can for euphoria of Santiago Bernabéu.

Little more than five minutes would last the joy to the Zidane team that would see how after a hand of Munir El Haddadi, De Jong took the ball and with an accurate shot beat Courtois to put the tie.

Would Casemiro again who came forward for the second time to Real Madrid with a great header to put the definitive 2-1 on the scoreboard. In addition to his good work in the midfield, Casemiro is proving with goals that he is one of the best midfielders of the moment.

Casemiro has been the main protagonist of the match not only for scoring a goal, but for make a double against Sevilla. The Brazilian continues to express this season, and demonstrates that with Benzema in the most fit player in the white set this season.

Zinedine Zidane surprised the white fans with the entrance of Lucas Vázquez in the starting lineup after he had not played a minute in the Spanish Super Cup.

