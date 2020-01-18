A double of Casemiro ruins the return of Lopetegui to the Bernabéu

With the news of Marcelo, Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo, Real Madrid received Lopetegui on his return to the Bernabéu. The best team away from home against the recently proclaimed champion Super Champion of Spain.
After half an hour of the game and in a corner in favor of Sevilla, De Jong was able to open the can, however, a previous blockade to Militao was enough for the referee, after checking it on the screen and notified by the VAR, to cancel the first clear occasion of the Hispanic team in the Bernabéu.
A first part with hardly any rhythm or occasions, with the two very shy teams in which Sevilla had the clearest play in his goal annulled to De Jong, something that woke up the networks. The beginning of the second half began just as the first ended, in which there were no clear occasions and both goalkeepers barely had a job.
Before reaching the time of the game, Luka Jovic with a spectacular heel was attending Casemiro who stung the ball over Vaclik opened the can for euphoria of Santiago Bernabéu.
M Casemiro 'Nazario ' put the score 1-0 and so it rang in Carousel
Little more than five minutes would last the joy to the Zidane team that would see how after a hand of Munir El Haddadi, De Jong took the ball and with an accurate shot beat Courtois to put the tie.
Would Casemiro again who came forward for the second time to Real Madrid with a great header to put the definitive 2-1 on the scoreboard. In addition to his good work in the midfield, Casemiro is proving with goals that he is one of the best midfielders of the moment.
The protagonist of the match
Casemiro has been the main protagonist of the match not only for scoring a goal, but for make a double against Sevilla. The Brazilian continues to express this season, and demonstrates that with Benzema in the most fit player in the white set this season.
It was trend
Zinedine Zidane surprised the white fans with the entrance of Lucas Vázquez in the starting lineup after he had not played a minute in the Spanish Super Cup.
-
End of the match, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1.
- 93 '
Second Half Final, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1.
- 91 '
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 91 '
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).
- 90 '
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 90 '
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).
- 88 '
Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right.
- 87 '
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 87 '
Lack of Casemiro (Real Madrid).
- 87 '
Rony Lopes (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86 '
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
- 86 '
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
- 86 '
Diego Carlos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 86 '
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
- 81 '
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 81 '
Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Fernando.
- 81 '
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
- 79 '
Hand of Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
- 79 '
Substitution, Sevilla. Rony Lopes replaces Éver Banega.
- 74 '
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
- 74 '
Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74 '
Substitution, Sevilla. Óliver Torres replaces Franco Vázquez.
- 73 '
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right.
- 72 '
Lack of Casemiro (Real Madrid).
- 72 '
Fernando (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 70 '
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
- 70 '
Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 70 '
Substitution, Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy replaces Marcelo.
- 68 '
Gooooool! Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box from the right side of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
- 67 '
Attempt saved. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
- 67 '
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
- 65 '
Substitution, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Munir El Haddadi.
- 63 '
Gooooool! Real Madrid 1, Sevilla 1. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi.
- 63 '
Lack of Casemiro (Real Madrid).
- 63 '
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62 '
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
- 61 '
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Rodrygo.
- 61 '
Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Luka Jovic.
- 60 '
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 60 '
Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
- 59 '
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 59 '
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).
- 59 '
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
- 59 '
Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56 '
Gooooool! Real Madrid 1, Sevilla 0. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Jovic.
- 55 '
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.
- 53 '
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 53 '
Éver Banega (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
- 53 '
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 53 '
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
- 52 '
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52 '
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
- 51 '
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
- 51 '
Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 51 '
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
- 51 '
Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 48 '
Offside, Sevilla. Tomás Vaclik tries a through ball, but Éver Banega is caught offside.
- Four. Five'
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- Four. Five'
Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
- Four. Five'
Second Half begins Real Madrid 0, Sevilla 0.
- Four. Five'
First Half Final, Real Madrid 0, Sevilla 0.
- 42 '
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).
- 42 '
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 39 '
Offside, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez tries a through ball, but Diego Carlos is caught offside.
- 38 '
Corner, Seville Corner committed by Daniel Carvajal.
- 37 '
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 37 '
Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla).
- 37 '
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
- 37 '
Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 36 '
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 36 '
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
- 36 '
Fernando (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 35 '
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
- 35 '
Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 3. 4'
Offside, Sevilla. Éver Banega tries a through ball, but Fernando is caught offside.
- 33 '
Attempt saved touching the left square. Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Éver Banega.
- 32 '
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
- 32 '
Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 32 '
Corner, Seville Corner committed by Marcelo.
- 30 '
VAR decision: It was not Real Madrid 0-0 Sevilla.
- 28 '
GOAL CANCELED BY THE VAR: Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) has scored but after the VAR review the goal does not go up to the scoreboard.
- 28 '
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 28 '
Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla).
- 28 '
Corner, Seville Corner committed by Daniel Carvajal.
- 26 '
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
- 26 '
Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26 '
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric.
- twenty-one'
Lack of Casemiro (Real Madrid).
- twenty-one'
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 17 '
Offside, Sevilla. Jules Koundé tries a through ball, but Diego Carlos is caught offside.
- 17 '
Jules Koundé (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 16 '
Corner, Seville Corner committed by Daniel Carvajal.
- 16 '
Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a center to the area.
- fifteen'
Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 14 '
Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Jules Koundé.
- eleven'
Shot on the right side of the goal. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
- 10 '
Sergio Reguilón's hand (Sevilla).
- 9 '
Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 9 '
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
- 9 '
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'
Attempt blocked. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi.
- 4'
Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Rodrygo assistance.
- two'
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
- two'
Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
First part begins.
-
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
