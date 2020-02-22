‘A dog barking at the moon’, ‘You go to my head’ and ‘The lost’

‘A dog barking at the moon’
In recent days the billboard has been enriched with several titles whose main theme is loss. Foreign fictions and national documentaries in which the impairment of our rights, our memory or the absence of our family references, the central issue of the current author's cinema, is the direct reflection of unstable times and uneasiness of mind.
A week ago, the aesthetically perfect one was released, ‘You go to my head’. First feature of Dimitri de Clercq, after an absence of more than 20 years, after co-directing in 1995, ‘A bruit qui rend fou’, with nothing more and nothing less, Alain Robbe-Grillet (filmmaker today unfairly almost forgotten that he was nominated for Oscar in 1961 by ‘L'année dernière à Marienbad ’).
A blonde, in the purest style of Alfred Hitchcock, an accident in the desert, a fortuitous encounter and a temporary or definitive amnesia ?, is the traditional device you choose Dimitri de Clercq To place your story.
The cunning and intelligence of the director is to move the protagonism of the film towards the least expected: the villa where the architect lives, who has found the beautiful blonde, and decides to make her believe that she is his wife. The Fobe House of the architect Guilhem Eustache, just a few kilometers from Marrakech is the ideal setting for a thriller story.
Growing suspicions, absolutely hypnotic landscapes and the presence of the impressive Villa Fobe, which is adopting the protagonists and adapting to their forms, little by little, but without respite. The sublime photograph that accompanies all the footage attests as a contemporary architecture can be perfectly integrated in the midst of the most inhospitable nature.
The surprise of the week is the debut of Santiago Solera, ‘The lost’. Sober, tender and emotional journey, from photographs and letters of his mother, for a part of the recent national history. A documentary that based on the intimate and personal encompasses the general historical memory.
You can lose your memory, close relatives … but the most unusual thing is that a movie loses its nationality. The last Spanish co-production awarded at the Berlin Festival, where he received the Teddy Award of the Jury for the Best LGTBI + Film of 2019, ‘A dog barking at the moon’, was filmed in China, but its postproduction was made in Spain.
It is not surprising that Chinese censorship had its hair as scarp when it saw the result. Too sincere to be accepted. The country's authorities have come to fine theaters and festivals that have projected it clandestinely. In addition to the fact that the film, like the last cinema that is coming to us from there, is a marvel, its censorship adds another incentive to see it.
Prime Opera of Lisa Zi Xiang, his first film story shows hypocrisy and the will not to accept sexual diversity, with a magnificent radiography of the state of this issue in recent decades. Mixing the present and the past of a family, the daughter of this poorly married marriage returns to the country, pregnant and with her foreign husband. Her mother, a faithful follower of a cult, maintains a conflictive relationship with her. Somehow, accusing him of defending his father is holding him responsible for the failure of his marriage. His father, who has kept a homosexual relationship secret for years, tries to maintain a certain stability in this explosive home.
A magnificent Teddy Award of the Berlin Jury 2019 in a splendid harvest in which Latin cinema triumphed again: best film, ‘Brief history of the green planet’, of the Argentine Santiago Loza, and best documentary, for ‘Lemebel’, from the Chilean Joanna Reposi Garibaldi. In a few days we will know the awards of the current edition, in which they could succeed, ‘Berlin Alexanderplatz’, from Burhan Qurbani or ‘One thousand and one’, from Clarisa Navas; and in documentary, ‘If c’était de l’amour’, from Patric Chiha, ‘Petite fille’, from Sébastien Lifshitz or ‘Welcome to Chechnya’, from David France.
