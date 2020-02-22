‘A dog barking at the moon’, ‘You go to my head’ and ‘The lost’

'The Lost'

The surprise of the week is the debut of Santiago Solera, ‘The lost’. Sober, tender and emotional journey, from photographs and letters of his mother, for a part of the recent national history. A documentary that based on the intimate and personal encompasses the general historical memory.

You can lose your memory, close relatives … but the most unusual thing is that a movie loses its nationality. The last Spanish co-production awarded at the Berlin Festival, where he received the Teddy Award of the Jury for the Best LGTBI + Film of 2019, ‘A dog barking at the moon’, was filmed in China, but its postproduction was made in Spain.

It is not surprising that Chinese censorship had its hair as scarp when it saw the result. Too sincere to be accepted. The country's authorities have come to fine theaters and festivals that have projected it clandestinely. In addition to the fact that the film, like the last cinema that is coming to us from there, is a marvel, its censorship adds another incentive to see it.