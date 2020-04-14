         A diverse casting, with a lot of character, for a new MasterChef that is already old (and is even longer)

Share it:

The eighth season of MasterChef, which premiered last night, was finished recording less than two months ago, but with the one that has fallen it seems to have been recorded in another era.

While it's true that due to confinement many more people have turned to the kitchen, and the contest is likely to continue to draw audiences, Today everything is more frivolous than usual. Hugs and cries, always forced, there is no one who believes them, and there are details that are shocking, such as jokes with an applicant who works in a funeral home, which no one in their right mind would have done these days.

It was impossible to know what was going to happen, but after eight years exploiting the same formula, the contest is already showing too much seams, and this exceptional situation does nothing but accentuate them. Poor tourist boards that have paid to go out in the program to promote trips that nobody knows if they are going to be celebrated. There is also a part of the contest to record, which as you recognize Jordi Cruz In an interview, growers will have to sort out on the fly, depending on how containment measures evolve.

A very studied casting

But to Caesar what is Caesar's. If MasterChef is one of the most successful television programs of recent times, it is largely thanks to the good eye of the casting coaches, which is increasingly diverse.

This year we have a gypsy shemale, a commander of the Air Force, a hipster who is a rocker, a wheelchair traveler, a smug posh, an adorable old woman or a Belgian who dances sevillanas.

Among the more than 30,000 people who attended the casting, there was everything and for everyone, enough character to fill more than three hours of the program and, for the first time, to do a double selection test.

Among the first 50 selected, 10 of the 15 contestants have been chosen in a first casting, the other 5 have had to earn the position in a team event held at the monastery of Guadalupe, in which there have been four teams: two formed by the contestants already selected, and two others who had worn the black apron during the first casting. A mess.

Triple casting

After almost two hours of the program, in which the jury has tried 50 dishes –Good, bad and, in general, regular– another selection was held, in the image and likeness of the classic outdoor tests, which was alternated with presentation videos of all the applicants (those who entered and those who did not), what which has made the program even longer, it's over at two in the morning. This does not improve the thing either.

Although the contestants have worked on four teams, the verdict was individual. Each group has had to cook a recipe supposedly based on monastic cuisine – dishes that we suspect monks have never cooked in life – made with products from Extremadura (because the theme of the promotions has not changed either).

They were four relatively simple dishes: onion soup with artichoke chips, monacal cod (with crispy spinach, parmentier, hard-boiled egg and almond vinaigrette), kid in marinade and Extremaduran flowers with Torta del Casar and basil foam.

The result? Fairly decent, although of course there have been glitches. The habitual lack of coordination between strangers, each more peculiar, has shone in all its splendor. But again, it seems that we are in a déjà vu. Everything is more of the same. Cook the fair and a lot of reality.

After cooking, the jury has been expelling the applicants with black apron they had done worse, among them the only vegan contestant, and others have taken them to the elimination test, where they have also faced the team of already selected applicants who had lost the test.

Elimination test

Back on the set, the nine contestants in black aprons have faced the classic elimination test. Ivan, the contestant qualified as the best in the team event, has had to choose two applicants to save himself from elimination. Have been Fidel, the hipster rocker, and Sara Lúa, who, like Iván, is Galician.

At the end, there are seven contestants who have faced the first elimination test, in which they have received the visit of Oriol Castro and Eduard Xatruch, from the Enjoy restaurant.

The applicants have had to face various basic cooking tests, in which whoever did best was saving himself. First they had to cook a mayonnaise with quail eggs, by hand; afterwards, cut a tomato in concassé, an onion in brunoise, a bell pepper in julienne and a bunch of well-chopped chives; and finally, a French omelette with an ostrich egg, accompanied by the vegetables and mayonnaise cooked in the previous tests.

The first eliminated from the program has been Sito, the mortuary employee, who has not been able to make the French omelette. At least deceased jokes will be spared, which the producers of the program are surely thanking today.

