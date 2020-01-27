a discreet sainete of Alfonso Sánchez without the freshness of 'The world is ours'

Share it:

In the already distant 2012, Alfonso Sánchez signed his debut opera, 'The world is ours', between respect and applause from critics and audiences. With her he moved to the big screen his works in the short film with his colleague Alberto López, achieving one of the most remembered independent national films of the decade. Now, with the recognition of his work rather than settled, he returns with his new black comedy, 'For all death'.

Humor Officers

The compadres have returned with the intention of becoming the national comedy of the season, something that many want in theory but only a few get it. If last year one of the lucky ones was Álvaro Fernández Armero with his last film, 'If I was rich', this year the first on the grid is this black story about ambition and fixed jobs.

José Vicente (always funny Alberto López), is a poor devil who has been opposing to achieve a dream for almost a decade: becoming an official and ceasing to be a dead weight maintained by his family and his girlfriend's. After a series of strange and equivocal situations, José Vicente must move token in the most important game of his life and of everyone who meets him.

What begins with a couple of frankly funny moments and a promising initial premise, in a first act full of agile and effective dialogues that they will get more than one laugh in the viewer, finally gives way to a somewhat lazy narrative full of common places. And is that 'For all death' travels roads too busy, somewhat worn out, that bring it closer to the theatrical entanglements at the service of old glories of national television that inhabit the independent rooms of Madrid than a 'Daggers in the back ', for putting a recent black coral comedy exercise.

The little hall of death

Unfortunately, all the promises of tangles and nonsense end up accommodating themselves in a single location, exaggeratedly theatrical, where a supporting cast that contributes little more than its presence, little more than bulging on the couch, is dedicated to trying to unravel an issue that has gone from the hands of both his character and his director and screenwriter , which also handles one of those papers.

Fortunately, and perhaps aware that on this occasion there was not much else to tell beyond the good anecdote that serves as a premiseSanchez is responsible for the story does not reach eighty minutes long, which would have been an impossible burden to bear for its weak foundations, something that did not happen in his remembered opera prima, much harder at all levels.

'For all death' is a black tangle comedy which is grateful for bothering to reflect the situation of millions of Spaniards who see a triumphant and successful exit to the situation of economic and social precariousness that we continue to cross in the mileurista civil service. The complaint is made, but like much of the plot jokes, it is so worn out that it is hard to pay attention.