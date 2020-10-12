A Discovery of Witches, a look into the past with the trailer for the second season

At New York Comic Con the first trailer of the second season of A Discovery of Witches, the Sky series starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode. Let’s see it together.

In January 2021, we will be able to return to the world created by Deborah Darkness with her All Souls trilogy, the trilogy of novels from which the Sky A Discovery of Witches TV series was based.

The show’s first season, which debuted on the small screen in 2018, followed the story of Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), a witch and historian by profession who, after discovering an enchanted manuscript in Oxford’s Bodelian Library, is transported even deeper into that world of magic and danger she has always tried to avoid. But he will meet the geneticist Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), a vampire he will fall in love with, and with whom he will be involved in tensions and conflicts that have existed since ancient times.

The first season ended with a journey into the past, a period that, as can also be seen from the trailer, we will be able to explore in depth in the new episodes.

The production of the third season of A Discovery of Witches is already underway, although it had to be temporarily interrupted due to a positive response to the Coronavirus test on the set. The second, however, will arrive on overseas screens with the new year.