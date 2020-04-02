A discarded Black Panther design revealed for Chadwick Boseman

Share it:

What we come to share with you today is just a conceptual art related to Black panther, the UCM movie. But it is not just any art, but one that shows a somewhat different desasapland for Chadwick Boseman. What if we changed your helmet? Well, the result could be, at least, equally spectacular. And as an image is worth a thousand words …

As you can see, it is an alternative desasapland of the character shared by Ryan Meinerding, Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, through his official Instagram account (via Heroic Hollywood). Furthermore, the desasapland is based on the same costume that the character already released in Civil War.

That is, the one that Black Panther received from his sister Shuri, who gave him a vibranium nanotechnology suit that folds in his necklace. In addition, the desasapland that Meinerding has now shared, presents the different textures in the helmet and the truth is that it is almost hypnotic.

Anyway, this alternative desasapland also shows how much vibranium is woven into the suit, with even heavier details on the head, mouth, and eyes. As if that were not enough, it is possible to appreciate a different texture around the nose, eyes and mouth compared to the suit we saw in the movie.

If you have not yet seen Black Panther, remember that it is one of the UCM movies (they are practically all of them) that are available on Disney +, Disney's new subscription service. In addition, it is possible to enjoy a free trial period of 7 days with the service. More than enough to make a good superhero marathon.