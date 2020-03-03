a different teenage romance for Netflix, supported by the chemistry of its protagonists

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix He has found a very juicy niche with romantic comedies, especially those aimed at teenage audiences. This has brought him great successes such as ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’ or ‘My first kiss’, so it is logical that he continues betting on proposals of that style.

On paper it might seem that ‘Violet and Finch’ is one of them, but this adaptation of the novel of the novel of Jennifer Niven It has a much more marked dramatic element since its two protagonists have to face a series of emotional wounds that are marking their life. The result is far from memorable, but it is an esteemed proposal that knows how to handle its most emotional side so as not to stop braking.

Two injured characters

‘Violet and Finch’ revolves around the characters that give title to the film, but the axis of the story revolves mainly on her, a young woman whose life changed forever after the death of her sister in a car accident. That led him to confine himself and only a chance encounter with Finch prevents him from making an irreversible decision. Thus, It sits at the entrance that is not going to be a romantic story to use.

The film continues on that path by influencing that they are two characters in opposite worlds, but his determination leads to the wall she has lifted towards the world is gradually falling apart. In his own way, the obvious courtship he is carrying out serves to heal their wounds, more metaphorically during the first minutes to become more evident from the moment he agrees to get into a car, something that He had promised not to do it again after what happened with his sister.

It is fair to point out that during those minutes yes ‘Violet and Finch’ is closer to being a romantic comedy within the usual canons of this subgenre. Perhaps the biggest difference is that Elle fanning He knows how to modulate Violet's progressive emotional openness very well so that one can better perceive the process that his character goes through instead of being an abrupt change from confined to in love.

As such, ‘Violet and Finch’ reaches its peak when there are still many minutes left before the movie ends, but little by little we are reminded that he is not a prototype boyfriend either. That's when the portrait of a Mental illness It may not be too deep, but it is tackled with enough good taste so that its emotional repercussions do not feel like gross manipulation.

Lights and shadows of ‘Violet and Finch’

For this, it is decided to continue focusing more on Violet than on Finch, so Justice Smith, which some will remember for being the human protagonist of 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu', has fewer resources to squeeze it thoroughly, but does a good job with what he has, first perceiving himself as little less than an angel who knows Violet of his mental prison and then show us your own problems with little.

There ‘Violet and Finch’ is right by not giving more importance than necessary to how that affects your relationship, but entering his emotional journey from his absences, something that he himself explains as an escape valve to recover his comfort in the world. As I pointed out before, do not expect a great depth in this regard, although there are a few scenes to give you a greater entity that fulfill its mission.

All this is reflected with ease by the director Brett haley, although a greater personality is put behind the cameras to put in pictures the script signed by Niven and Liz Hannah. And it is that when the romantic comedy prevails, everything is functional, but when it comes to going beyond there are hardly any differences in terms of staging, but the chemistry between Fanning and Smith prevents that from coming to play against the film .

In short

‘Violet and Finch’ is an interesting addition to the Netflix original movie catalog, since it expands its catalog of romantic comedies being more than that. The good work of its two protagonists also helps one feel a greater empathy towards them and go through something that in some aspects may be somewhat superficial, although, yes, without ever becoming something annoying.