a device regulates the distance between the actors, reveals Norman Reedus

The Walking Dead has resumed filming, but unfortunately Daryl and Carol will no longer be able to hug as friendly as in the past. Actors must in fact act at a certain distance, and in case someone has a short memory there is a tracking device that signals the possible proximity.

“We wear these small tracing devices in our clothes, which tell us how long we have been close to another tracker. Security is maximum “, explained the interpreter of Daryl Dixon to Entertainment Weekly. The tool therefore signals if a possible contagion situation arises, and it goes without saying that in the new bonus episodes we will hardly see great physical clashes between the various characters, unless the directors decide to use special effects of some kind.

“There are a lot of rules now. They all wear masks or protective gear. I I have a big scar on my face, so for me the mask doesn’t work, so I have to wear this protection while everyone else is using masks. They take our temperature as soon as we start, and we get high tampons three times a week. Let’s do the quick test. “

The actor said he had nothing to complain about and was impressed by the commitment shown by all members of the crew, although he admitted to feeling a certain embarrassment. when he has to arrive on set: “Because I come and they scream ‘Actor on the set!’, And all the people dodge like the waters of Moses. And I tell everyone ‘Sorry, I’m on my way’. It’s embarrassing“.

At this point we are curious to find out how the authors have worked hard to build exciting stories having to respect certain rules anyway. We’ll find out when the TWD bonus episodes come out.