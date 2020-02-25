A detective Conan novel will debut in a Japanese middle school newspaper

Share it:

The story is titled "Meitantei Conan Akai Family Selection Hiiro no Collection" and served to introduce and promote the new film of the famous character created by Gosho Aoyama, entitled "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet".. The story will debut in the newspaper on February 28th.

The Shogakukan Junio ​​Bunko label will later publish the story in a single format on March 27th. The story is based on the narrative arc that already appeared in the comic book stories called "The accident ten years earlier" and focuses on Suichi Sakai who is witnessing a car accident while on the beach with his family. The film "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet" instead it will debut in Japanese theaters on April 17th. Here you can find the first teaser trailer of Detective Conan Scarlet Bullet.

The protagonists of the events are the family of Suichi Sakai, FBI agent, the younger brother and great champion of shogi Shukichi Haneda, the young sister high school student and budding detective Masumi Sera, and the mother Mary Sera. In the film, Japan is celebrating the World Sports Games and the inauguration of the world's first hollow tube superconducting linear train. Here strange disappearances begin to occur (otherwise it would not be Detective Conan) which throw mysteries on the story and, our young detective, begins to investigate.

Despite the years, Detective Conan continues to have adaptations of hits and films. A recent survey of a television program has established which Conan's best film is.