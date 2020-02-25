Entertainment

A detective Conan novel will debut in a Japanese middle school newspaper

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The story is titled "Meitantei Conan Akai Family Selection Hiiro no Collection" and served to introduce and promote the new film of the famous character created by Gosho Aoyama, entitled "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet".. The story will debut in the newspaper on February 28th.

The Shogakukan Junio ​​Bunko label will later publish the story in a single format on March 27th. The story is based on the narrative arc that already appeared in the comic book stories called "The accident ten years earlier" and focuses on Suichi Sakai who is witnessing a car accident while on the beach with his family. The film "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet" instead it will debut in Japanese theaters on April 17th. Here you can find the first teaser trailer of Detective Conan Scarlet Bullet.

The protagonists of the events are the family of Suichi Sakai, FBI agent, the younger brother and great champion of shogi Shukichi Haneda, the young sister high school student and budding detective Masumi Sera, and the mother Mary Sera. In the film, Japan is celebrating the World Sports Games and the inauguration of the world's first hollow tube superconducting linear train. Here strange disappearances begin to occur (otherwise it would not be Detective Conan) which throw mysteries on the story and, our young detective, begins to investigate.

READ:  Harrison Ford: his best adventure movies

Despite the years, Detective Conan continues to have adaptations of hits and films. A recent survey of a television program has established which Conan's best film is.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.