A detail seems to have escaped many. The size of a ONE PIECE pirate has risen

If there is one thing that fans of one piece it is very nice to know, as history evolves, how the bounties of various pirates change. And this curiosity is not limited to the Straw Hat crew, but to any pirate in the whole world. Lately those of the Emperors and also of Luffy had been shown after the events against Big Mom.

Well, what if we told you that in all probability it is you escaped a size update of a pirate? Escaped not so much because you have not been careful or you are a bad reader, but for the simple fact that the teacher Oda it is so subtle in these things that noticing it would have been a feat for everyone.

All except a certain Zephyx, apparently, as reported by a Twitter user, @newworldartur, through a post on the social platform, reported at the bottom of this article. As you can see, he inserted an image divided in half. On one side you can see the message written by Zephyx about the change of size of Caponeon the other hand there is an image taken from the manga in which the wanted poster of the pirate is shown on which, even if it looks bad (and I add deliberately, cursed Oda!), you can see how much it amounts the size after the events of Whole Cake.

The Twitter user in his post says: "I can't believe I let it slip this detail like many other people, but it would appear that Capone gained a 50,000,000 berry increase after Whole Cake (…). ".

Obviously this increase brought the size of Capone which was already 300,000,000 berry to 350,000,000. Most likely, given what happened against Big Mom and given Capone's power, the size he was given is too low, but we should not be surprised since the figure of Luffy he drew every attention on himself by putting all the others in the shadows.

Honestly, did you notice this change or not? Let us know in the comments below and tell us if, in your opinion, the size is too low.

