A Demon Slayer character appears to have donated masks to a nursing school

Strange things happen in Japan. The oddities of the rising sun are known and often also involve fictitious anime and manga characters. This time positive news comes in the midst of this Coronavirus pandemic, and all by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, a mysterious man said his name was "Inosuke Hashibira", like the famous Demon Slayer character: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and donated a hundred masks to a nursing school in Iwate prefecture. The news was disclosed by Nippon TV and, according to the details, the man confirmed that he had bought the masks personally.

More, the Inosuke in question also bought alcohol supplies to disinfect after learning from the school staff that this was almost exhausted. Upon donation and when asked about his identity, the man delivered a short letter that reads as follows: "I am grateful to the doctors every day. Thank you very much – Inosuke Hashibira"Deputy Director Nobuko Ito said she was very surprised by the gesture but also grateful.

The gesture of the character of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will certainly be appreciated, hoping that the masks are not in the shape of a boar like the one the boy wears on the head in the anime. Fans are waiting to see Inosuke back in action in the Demon Slayer movie. The first trailer for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen could arrive in about a week.