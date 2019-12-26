A demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake is listed on the PlayStation Store

Share it:

Apparently we are going to put our hands on the remake of Final Fantasy VII much earlier than expected. At least that is what we draw from the recent appearance of a trial version published on the PlayStation Store.

The aforementioned demonstration has already been removed from the Sony digital store, but it is still listed in Gamstat, making it clear that it has been part of the store's catalog recently.

Another demonstration that had not been announced but was also listed before being eliminated was that of Patapon 2 Remastered, a review of the rhythmic PSP game that will arrive a few years after the remastering of the original game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will arrive in stores on March 3, 2020, so if there is a demo prepared for publication we should already know something about the date of its release. It may be a matter of days.