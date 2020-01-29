a delusional family entertainment that requires disconnecting the adult look

Share it:

One of the greatest difficulties that a film critic must face, or anyone who intends to share his opinion about a feature film, is in need of shed all prejudices and knowledge derived from her age, knowledge and vital experiences, to be able to carry out an evaluation according to target objective to which the product is directed.

Analyzed coldly, and from the perspective of a man in his thirties who has been almost half-life delivered to the seventh art, the box office hit that has suffered 'The adventures of Dr. Dolittle' is more than justified; its problematic production being perfectly reflected in every minute of a footage whose best label would be that of disastrous.

But it is clear that the last of the Oscar-winning Stephen Gaghan -Syriana'-, of a bobalicón and inert childish look, is not designed for me. Therefore, once the lights in the room went out, I forced myself to do a projection exercise to try to enjoy the movie from the closest possible point of view to that of your potential audience. And, surprise, the thing has not been as terrible as they painted it.

A matter of perspective

Once a good part of my neural network has been disconnected, and after a lovely animated introductory sequence, it was not too difficult for me to enter fully into the deranged 'The Adventures of Dr. Dolittle' and its excess festival, prefabricated to keep the smallest of the house stuck in the armchair for 100 fleeting minutes. Little more than an hour and a half in which the lighter and bobalicone comedy coexists with the visual extravagance in a strangely successful way.

Under my gaze free of suspicion and suspicion I could laugh with the countless grimaces and ravings of a Robert Downey Jr. without any control, escape by an inexhaustible succession of set-pieces in which the camera does not stop at the service of an assortment of CGI animals as unleashed as the protagonist, and swallow effortlessly a story of the simplest, developed with the autopilot on.

Once the show was over, much less tortuous than expected, and again in my right mind, it was impossible not to approach 'The Adventures of Dr. Dolittle' through my usual prism. Then, the nice pantomime of Downey Jr. became a real nonsense without feet or head – I still try to process his Welsh accent – in which a respectable interpreter – there will remain 'Chaplin' to prove it – falls on the grounds of the shame of others and almost public humiliation.

Also, the narrative of the film went from being light to revealing itself as a total syndios in which unconnected sequences were happening to trompicones without any causal glue that united them, making excessive focus on digital creatures, irregularly integrated and much less lucid than they should. Needless to say, a sense of humor that finds its best asset in the massive extraction of objects from the anus of one of the characters.

Luckily, none of the latter should be perceived by viewers belonging to the target from 'The adventures of Dr. Dolittle'; a production whose greatest sin has been an excess of ambition —Concretely 175 million— that, except for surprise, will cost Universal Pictures quite expensive, and that reminds us that, also in the cinema, "It's all about the color of the glass you look at".