a delight that ridicules Nazism with lucidity and a big heart

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The film satire Focusing on Nazism is by no means something new. For the memory brave jewels are released in full swing of the regime as 'The great Dictator' by Charles Chaplin or 'To be or not to be' by Ernst Lubitsch, pieces such as the hilarious – and controversial – 'The producers' of Mel Brooks or more recent exercises such as the hairy 'He has returned'. A selection that shows that there are few mockery objects as suitable as the absurdities on which fascism is based.

The prolific nature of this type of feature film — whether it is about the subject at hand or about any other — is not synonymous with the genre being easy to bring to fruition. In fact, if comedy is already considered the most complicated to execute, satire requires extra intelligence to maintain irony and exaggeration at levels that do not overshadow speech until losing meaning to the work.

With 'Jojo Rabbit', Taika Waititi, who has already proven to have a unique hand for comedy with tapes such as 'Thor Ragnarok' or 'What we do in the shadows', choose to discard any kind of containment to build a story "anti-hate" in a risky play of the one that comes out fully airy. A formal, tonal and stylistic filigree able to lead the respectable laugh out loud with honesty, wit and a great heart.

Ridiculizing the ridiculous

The mechanisms that allow 'Jojo Rabbit' to emerge triumphantly from a deed from which, a priori, it was difficult to succeed, differ greatly from those used in the examples mentioned above. In this case, Waititi strives to disassociate as much as possible from the historical reality of the moment to transform and reduce to a ridiculous almost winky Nazi Germany, their doctrines and their insane beliefs.

Thus, the New Zealander molds a kind of parallel universe that allows him to lucidly criticize aspects such as propaganda, brainwashing or the use of minors during the Third Reich, while raising the film on foundations in which the fable next to magical realism coexists with a hardness from which, sadly, it is impossible to escape when we look at such a dark period of our history.

One of the great successes that drive 'Jojo Rabbit' from the category of charming rarity to the feature film to claim is the elegance with which he captures the excess. With a visual leave that inevitably evokes the most ornate Wes Anderson – with whose aesthetics, personally, I do not connect in the least – the staging and direction of the kiwi filmmaker shines for his delicacy, for his taste in detail and for the warmth with which he portrays the most bleak passages.

This enormous heart that watches over its frames is equally present in the great claim of the tape; a cast in which they shine from debutant Roman Griffin Davis to a selection of side-ups in luxury including heavyweights such as Sam Rockwell, a dazzling Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi himself, whose Adolf Hitler, projected by the intoxicated mind of a ten-year-old boy, is simply hilarious.

With a comedy that is not afraid to embrace the slapstick and in transforming tragedy into funny reason, a dramatic counterpoint of those who knot the throat and squeeze the tears and an improper tenderness of the atrocities that make up between costumes and cartoons, 'Jojo Rabbit' stands as a fantastic – and sadly necessary – reminder to the whole family that fascism and racism have never had, nor will they have, a place in our society – unless they are mocked.