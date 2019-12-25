a delicious update and also one of the best movies of the year

Share it:

‘Lady Bird’ was one of the great cinematic sensations of 2017 because Greta Gerwig he managed to reach an important part of the audience with his first portrait with his first solo-directed film – before he had already done ‘Nights and weekends’ with Joe Swanberg-. I did not end up as excited about her as others, but I did see a remarkable work that made me look forward to her next job behind the scenes.

I was surprised that he opted for ‘Little Women’ as he expected another more personal cut tape, but the key in his new version of Louisa May Alcott is that he has known at the same time to be faithful to what was presented in a novel published 150 years ago but also to leave his own mark instead of opting for an adaptation in the most canonical sense of the term. Some of that is also in a excellent movie that is difficult to put any kind of but.

A magnificent adaptation

One of the most striking details of the press pass that I went to see 'Little Women' was that before the film there was a small introduction by Gerwig in which he explained what his goals had been with the film, allowing a series of tweaks that make this adaptation look different. The first of all is break the linear temporal structure to introduce constant temporary jumps that allow us to better understand who each character is based on how he was in his childhood.

In addition, Gerwig thus chooses to further enhance the role of Jo, both for its greater presence and for introducing greater mobility, both for the character and for the camera, in any situation that allows it, starting with the celebration after his first meeting with an editor who shows interest in his way of writing such as joviality and independence that characterizes the character at all times.

It is not that Gerwig forgets to settle the rest of the elements and characters, but the first act is very marked by Jo, presenting his sisters almost more in opposition to her than anything else. In the same way that Alcott is considered to be reflected in Jo in the literary original, here Gerwig seems to return his own details, something that will extend throughout the whole story, especially during meetings with the editor. There Gerwig too it is allowed in its own way to establish a dialogue with what the novel proposed, but not to criticize those concessions, but to explain them and give them a necessary update.

A delicious movie

Clarified that, ‘Little Women’ is also not afraid of having a more conventional update component despite structural change. In it we recognize the characters we had already seen in other incarnations, but Gerwig manages to have an enviable freshness, both for the magnificent casting and for the way of tracing their relationships and, above all, for the dialogues. I mentioned earlier that they defined themselves more in opposition to Jo, but then everyone finds their own voice and a logical and satisfactory progression.

Formally I'm surprised that there are times when production design work seems to be inspired more in the world of painting, thus giving an unparalleled visual force to certain scenes, especially those small transitions between what happens to one character and another. I do not think it is as an advance of interest in this artistic discipline of Amy, but it is something that I consider to be softened when that is explicit.

Beyond that, Gerwig returns to take hold of a formal approach in line with what was seen in ‘Lady Bird’, the only thing that here the most technical component tends to be more colorful, probably to highlight the beauty of the time as a reflection of the happiness within the family nucleus. The effective soundtrack of Alexandre Desplat It also serves to emphasize this point, although in its own way it is one of the most obvious aspects of all ‘Little Women’.

I have already mentioned further back the great success of the casting of 'Little Women' – if you could say that you have to make a certain leap of faith to believe that some of the actors represent certain ages …-, but in particular I would like to highlight especially to Florence Pugh, a very rising young actress who should become a star sooner rather than later. It is true that Saoirse Ronan they have more opportunities to show off both on screen time and the nature of their character, but Pugh has something special for you to conquer a character that could have been most irritating, something that could have infected the entire movie in sum ease.

In short

‘Little Women’ is simply one of the best films of the year, although it will also surely be left out of many lists because its premiere coincides with a date as marked as Christmas Day. It has everything, from the charm of respectfully approaching a mythical novel to the lack of fear to update it, dismantling it to bring it back together according to Gerwig's vision. Its exquisite technical finish and how wonderful its cast crowns a delicious work.