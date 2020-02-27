a delicious story that goes beyond the usual happy ending

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The french animated cinema It has given us great joys in recent years. From the neighboring country have come acclaimed titles such as 'Ernest and Celestine', 'The life of Zucchini', 'The evil fierce fox' or 'Where is my body?', So it is convenient to be very attentive to the work that we They arrive from there.

This time it is the turn of ‘The famous bear invasion in Sicily’, first solo film by Lorenzo Mattotti in which he adapts a children's story of Dino Buzzati. Presented during the last Cannes Festival, it is a small delight that knows how to approach with simplicity but also elegance and ingenuity to take beyond what the entrance might seem like a story reserved for the smallest of the house.

Fresh and simple

‘The famous invasion of bears in Sicily’ begins as the story that two circus artists, father and daughter, tell a bear they find in the cave where they have taken refuge. In this first half, the film is marked by a light tone, close in spirit to those sweetened tales to reach a larger audience instead of their original dark versions, although that does not mean sacrificing the charm of what he tells us at all.

It all starts with the disappearance of the son of the leader of a pack of bears and how that affects him until he embraces the ray of hope that he has found refuge among humans. That's when ‘The famous bear invasion in Sicily’ is simpler but also cooler, since everything is progressing at a good pace, raising the motivations of its characters in a clear and direct way, relying on it in an animation work that is gaining strength as the minutes pass.

In this way, 'The famous invasion of bears in Sicily' begins by exhibiting a visual look close to what one would expect from children with a gift for drawing to gradually acquire an almost pictorial hue that gives the final result of a undeniable beauty, reaching its peak when history seems to close for the first time. Further, These minutes work wonderfully as a children's fable without sacrificing the need to maintain the interest of the adult audience.

The face b of the story

However, Mattoti is equally interested in what comes next as in all of the above, without thereby being carried away by the excesses that allowed him to show that part of the stories that are usually hidden from us: what happens after everyone is happy and eats partridges. Well, there comes a point where the boredom of people can act as a scene and also the fact that there are those who do not conform to their current position.

There the film becomes a little darker, but never enough to expel the smallest of the house from the film. The difficulty that bears maintain their distinct features when integrating with humans is the excuse for their reflection on colonialism to be more extensive and nuanced. I would not be surprised if some viewers see this as something negative, since good humor is clouded by betting on A less conventional approach.

The famous invasion of Sicily by bears (El Bosque Viejo Collection)

In my case, I really appreciated that face b of the story proposed by the film, since it works very well both individually and in opposition to what we have seen before, without forgetting that it serves to remind us that the stories do not have to follow to the letter that structure that we have been giving with the step of the years to make them more digestible.

In short

‘The famous invasion of bears in Sicily’ is one of those animated films that are rarely doneWell, lately everything is focused on entertaining the viewer or getting excited through the same type of weapons. Here we offer a more complete drawing of the traditional fairy tale, relying on it in a great work of animation that never renounces to exhibit simplicity by flag.