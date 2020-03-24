a delicious and biting adaptation of the Jane Austen classic

Share it:

Many years have passed since ‘Fuera de onda’ (Clueless, 1995), one of the teenage romantic comedies cult of generation X, in which the writer and director Amy Heckerling managed to find striking parallels between the nobility described by Jane Austen in ‘Emma’ (1851) and the students from an elite high school in Los Angeles. It is not surprising that the new version of the classic have more of that than from the normative version of 1996.

In both films it is played with superficiality and empty aesthetics as they slowly lead their protagonists to the heart of Austen's work, a deep and delicate humanism that tells us nothing more and nothing less than what it means to mature. The director Wilde's Autumn working on a great script adapted from Eleanor Catton, offering a peculiar version of the classic, which only contributes, at first glance, an overwhelming visual proposal.

Exquisite art design

But nothing is further from the intentions of this ‘Emma’Which can be easily compared to the pop vision of the period cinema of Sofia Coppola in ‘Marie Antoinette’ (Marie-Antoinette, 2006), the exhibition of the ridiculousness implicit in the protocols and dances of ‘The Favorite’ (The Favorite, 2018) and the play of color and meticulous symmetries of indie cinema cuqui from Wes Anderson. The difference with all of them is that Wilde does not intend to excel at any time about his story, which he lets flow with a simple and slow narration.

Yes there is a visual ostentation in which it is noted that its director is a photographer and knows how to place the elements of the frame in such a harmonious way that it recalls the pictorial quality of ‘Barry Lyndon’ (1975), in that there is a unreal static which in turn is everyday. But nevertheless, all that display and that feast for the eyes does not cloud the gear of the film at any time, a subtle knowledge of human nature reflected in its characters.

Anya Taylor-Joy, brilliant in the lead role, manages to show Emma's different angles, sadness, joy, and anger while holding a strange and alternative elegance. Lost in her own vanity, we see the influence on her of the people who orbit her, and her influence on them, and above all, her doubts. ‘Emma’ is about a search of what she wants, if she is really happy to be alone, while evaluating the simple and brilliant relationship with her father – a hilarious and endearing Bill nighy– and how this forges his character.

Harmonious combination of classic and avant-garde

Meanwhile, from Wilde captures the satire of the original and at the same time he freely lets himself be carried away by a cartoonish exuberance that adapts surprisingly well to a story about the futility of wrapping. The result is a charming period comedy that captures the inherent ridiculousness of high society life at the time which is a more than notable debut in which the director's experience in photography and music videos is present in a style full of sensitivity and sumptuous panoramic views full of rich colors.

Wilde's has caught a version of ‘Emma' from Jane Austen perfect for the instagram era. While exhibiting a gallery of opulence images, of dresses, accessories, flowers, hats and hairstyles, food and desserts in pastel colors but which are always at the service of promoting the desired tone to bring the set towards an exciting tale of self-discovery counted on the efficiency of a film that could be silent.

Full of great performances, narrative economy ideas, without prejudice to the most emblematic lines of the novel and at the same time relying on the power of silences to create tension, ‘Emma' it is a smart and sharp film, very funny, intelligent, sweet and the just thing of eccentriccapable of satisfying veteran Austen fans, amaze your mother with her classic cut and collect the findings of the modern, and without disheveled, one of the best premieres so far this year.