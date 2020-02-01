A deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame shows Hulk alongside Iron Man's assistant robot

Share it:

The story that Marvel has presented to us in Avengers: Endgame has been a before and after in the trajectory of Marvel studios. The film has managed to collect astronomical figures at the box office and day by day continues to leave us with new secrets hidden among its deleted scenes.

A Reddit user called spiderjj45 has published a peculiar image taken from a deleted scene of Endgame. In this scene, it was shown at Professor Hulk, the version that unites the two personalities of Bruce Banner, using one of the computers of Tony Stark with Dum-e background. This robotic assistant was developed by Iron Man himself, flaunting his skills as an engineer.

This assistant has a special sentimental value for Iron Man fans, as it saved Tony Stark's life after Obadiah Stane, played by Jeff Bridges, stole the second reactor in the first film of Hombre de Hierro. So, we could say that, in a way, this little character saved mankind completely by preventing Tony Stark from dying.

Infinty Saga – Deleted Scene from Endgame: Professor Hulk and Dum-E in the Stark Lab from r / marvelstudios

Already before Endgame reached all cinemas, we saw how a set of LEGO paid tribute to Dum-E next to its creator, hinting that the robot would appear in the movie. We now know that the final footage decided to leave out the person responsible for Tony Stark being alive until that moment.

Will we see Dum-E working for Professor Hulk? It is likely that, although what we have seen recently is the original sketch of Hulk with the damaged arm after making the click that restored the lives that Thanos snatched in Avengers: Infinity War. If you want to know how we found the outcome of more than a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, you have at your disposal our review of Avengers: Endgame.