A DC Comics character finally becomes a father

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In the long editorial life of a comic character, many events can happen that often change the status quo. Many of these moments are ugly, others instead beautiful as happened to the character of Aquaman of DC Comics.

The current course of the King of the Seas is written by the author Kelly Sue DeConnick (writer for Marvel Comics, Image and DC of course) and the designer Robson Rocha. In the last issue, 57, released in the United States we witnessed the birth of the super hero's daughter. On the last page, Aquaman holds the red-haired girl like Mera, her mother and companion of the hero, in her arms and with her little hand she squeezes the thumb of the new dad in a very sweet and touching scene. Aquaman is not the only hero over the years to have become a father. Even Superman had a son although foster, not to mention Batman and his son Damian Wayne had by Talia al Ghul, daughter of the historic nemesis of the Bat, or Ras Al Ghul. And recently we brought you the news that Catwoman may be expecting a son from Batman.

When will we Italian readers read these stories? Panini, current holder of the rights of DC Comics characters, has given us some announcements for the next DC Comics titles in Italy, but we will know more about the next one April 2. We will update you as soon as we have further news.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

