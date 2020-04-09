A dazzling cosplay presents Kakashi in the Technical version of Naruto's Eroticism

Share it:

The dream of every fan of anime and manga would be to be able to enter the created universes of the series that most fascinated and marked us. We would like to live according to the rules invented by the mangakas, get to know the characters we love and admire most, so we can study them closely and learn everything they can from them.

Definitely, if you are a fan of Masashi Kishimoto, you will have repeatedly wished to be a ninja like Naruto and companions, maybe you also bought the front cover and wearing it you imagined walking through the tree – lined streets of Konoha or among the sandy ones of Suna. Surely someone would have liked to know Naruto, others Sasuke, or Itachi, maybe Kakashi, or the beautiful and talented Sakura, Ino, Hinata. The characters to be mentioned would be very many, just like the dreams that accompanied us as children as we followed the exciting events of Naruto before and Naruto Shippuden later.

What if I told you that you could see Kakashi in reality? But not just any Kakashi, but one much more sexy, even in a feminine version with dazzling sensuality. We also say the version Sexy no Justu iconic of Naruto e Konohamaru, however performed by the sixth Hokage. What would you say?

Because today we want to introduce you a cosplay mind-boggling. A cosplay that portrays the copy ninja who performs the technique of eroticism capable of knock out any man or woman he is. The following costume was made by the Instagram cosplayer Jolie Jules which, as you can read from the caption reported in the post, created this costume for boredom. These days of imprisonment had brought her down a bit. He would have liked to paint the bathroom and also do a Bulma cosplay, but not having the desire to put on make up, in the end he opted for something much less demanding, just as you can admire yourself from the photo at the bottom of the article.

Surely the situation we are experiencing is not pleasant for anyone, but fortunately there are boys and girls like Jolie that help us, with their art, to distract us a bit, bringing a breath of fresh air to our prison houses.

What do you think of Kakashi Sexy no Justu cosplay? Let us know below in the comments.

