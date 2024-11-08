A Daughter’s Love: Rashida Jones Shares Moving Tribute to Music Legend Quincy Jones

In a touching farewell that captures both the personal and professional legacy of a music industry giant, Rashida Jones has shared intimate memories of her father, Quincy Jones, who passed away Sunday night at his Bel Air home. He was 91.

The “Parks and Recreation” star took to Instagram to paint a vivid picture of growing up with the legendary producer, sharing a cherished childhood photo of herself as a baby in her father’s arms. Her words offer a rare glimpse into the private life of a man who helped shape modern music.

“My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life,” Rashida wrote, describing how Quincy kept what she called “jazz hours” since his high school days. She shared heartwarming memories of wandering through their house late at night as a child, searching for her father.

Instead of sending her back to bed, she would find him composing music the old-fashioned way—with pen and paper—and welcoming her into his arms as he worked.

“There was no safer place in the world for me,” she wrote, capturing the essence of their father-daughter bond.

While the world knew Quincy Jones as a musical genius who won 28 Grammy Awards and produced Michael Jackson’s breakthrough album “Off the Wall” in 1979, Rashida’s tribute reveals a different side of the legend. “He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. She acknowledged her genius, but swiftly clarified that these lofty titles only provided a partial account.

“His music and ALL of his work was a channel for his love,” she explained. “He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.”

The emotional tribute comes from one of Quincy’s seven children. Rashida, whose mother was actress Peggy Lipton (married to Quincy from 1974 to 1990), has carved out her own successful career in entertainment, starring in hit shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Quincy Jones’s impact on music spans a remarkable 70-year career. As an artist, bandleader, composer, arranger, and producer, he helped shape the sound of modern music.

His work with Michael Jackson, particularly on the landmark album “Thriller” (1982), changed pop music forever. He also broke barriers in film, composing the score for “In the Heat of the Night” and gathering dozens of stars for the historic charity single “We Are the World” in 1985.

The Jones family announced his passing with a statement that echoed Rashida’s sentiments: “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing.” They celebrated “the great life that he lived,” acknowledging that “there will never be another like him.”

Rashida concluded her tribute with words that capture both her personal loss and her father’s lasting legacy: “I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”

Indeed, through both his timeless music and the loving memories shared by those who knew him best, Quincy Jones’s heart will continue to beat for generations to come.