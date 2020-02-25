A curious new character is introduced in the Pokémon anime series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Our two heroes, Ash and Go, are always looking for new creatures to meet and capture and in the last episode they find themselves visiting the Unova region, where the games of the series were set Pokèmon: Black and White. In the desert of the region, our run into a strange coach.

Colovari, this is the name of the new character, is presented next to one Shiny Psyduck (a particular type of Pokémon that has a different color pigment from the rest of its species). The boy confesses to our two heroes that he deeply loves creatures with this chromatic peculiarity and that he would like to take all of them 800 Pokémon in Shiny version. Ash and Go look very perplexed at the boy, explaining that the feat may be too difficult to complete, since already catching a normal one sometimes requires enormous sacrifices. But Colovari seems highly motivated and indeed, the words of the two friends only galvanize him even more. What do you think of this choice? Let us know in the comments.

In addition to this bizarre encounter, our Ash also launched a challenge to Leon of Galar recently to become the world's strongest coach. Will he succeed in his endeavor? We will know in the next episodes. We leave you with the announcement of these Funko Pop of the first generation Pokémon.