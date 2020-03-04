A crossover between Riverdale and Sabrina's terrifying adventures? The photo that sparked the fans

Share it:

They can two of our favorite series on Netflix aka Riverdale is The terrifying adventures of Sabrina join in a crossover? Sabrina, Betty, Harvey & Co. could meet in a memorable (or perhaps more than one) episode. Whaat? Well yes! The alert has gone off crossover between Riverdale and Sabrina and there are some clues that Sabrina Spellman might have to do with handsome Archie Andrews. Not just the two between most watched series on Netflix they have several points in common, but a mysterious photo has popped up on the Sabrina Netflix official Instagram profile which sees some of the protagonists together in a shot that immediately sparked the rumors among the fans. Is there really a possibility of a crossover between Riverdale and Sabrina's terrifying adventures? For us, yes, and we will explain the reasons immediately.

The photo that sparked the rumors of a possible crossover between Riverdale and the terrifying adventures of Sabrina

Did you recognize them? Kiernan Shipka the Sabrina Spellman of The terrifying adventures of Sabrina with KJ Apa aka Archie Andrews and Casey Cott aka Kevin Keller of Riverdale together in a photo that triggered the crossover alert. Is it really possible that the two Netflix series, Riverdale and Sabrina's Terrifying Adventures could come together in a crossover? The fact that this photo was posted on Sabrina Netflix official Instagram profile, suggests that the meeting between the three actors is not just a courtesy visit. Add to this the comment of the post: "Riverdale is a big and scary place …". It could be a clue for us fans …

That's all? In fact, no. You may not know but Riverdale and Sabrina's Terrifying Adventures have more in common than you imagine. First of all, they have the same creator, Roberto Aguire-Sacasa. Have you ever noticed how the corridors of the two schools where the protagonists of the two Netflix series study are almost identical? Last but not least, the towns of Riverdale and that of Greendale (where Sabrina is set), in addition to having a similar name, would be located within a few kilometers of each other.

How fans reacted to a can crossover between Riverdale and The Terrifying Adventures of Sabrina? They literally split, between those who can't wait for it to happen and those who don't really want Sabrina and Archie Andrews to meet. For the moment, no official statement but in the third season of The Terrifying Adventures of Sabrina, there would have been clues scattered in various episodes related to Riverdale. We just have to wait to see if Sabrina's spells will go beyond Greendale's boundaries.

