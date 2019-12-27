a crazy show that reminds us why Michael Bay is the king of action cinema

Share it:

No one, absolutely nobody, knows direct action Like Michael Bay From the impossible shootings of his film debut 'Two rebel cops' to the large-scale robotic destruction of the 'Transformers' saga, through the space epic of 'Armageddon' and, of course, the huge 'The Rock' – the shooting in the showers is still overwhelming— the number of examples for reaffirm this maxim It is counted by premieres.

This own style – rather mastery – when moving the camera, finding the perfect frame and distributing and directing the movement in each plane, known as "Bayhem", has been refining along his career until reaching perfection in a great 'pain and money' that, in addition, largely cleared the excesses that have always been associated with his filmography.

With '6 in the shade', the Californian filmmaker finds a kind of unlimited toy box with which to continue exploiting the formal, tonal and, to some extent, narrative path of the film starring Mark Wahlberg in 2013; and the result has been an insane action or comedy orgy without any filter whose greatest weakness lies in the inability to enjoy it in a movie theater.

Pure Bayhem without cutting

Let's start speaking clearly. Anyone who expects to log into their Netflix account, hit the play button and find a refined script, a thorough character construction and a story overflowing with intrigue and impossible turns, can already be forgotten. Because the delusional premise of '6 in the shade' and its development are nothing more than a simple process for the truly important: give the respectable a hypervitamined Bay House brand show.

This is very clear during the surprisingly long introductory sequence of the film, in which they leave introducing the main characters to noticeably thick brushstrokes in the middle of a four-wheel chase on the streets of Florence. Thus, vehicles colliding in every way and for having, parkour, impossible deaths, blood spurting and a humor as memorable as fun serve as a cover letter to the action film of the year in twenty minutes of heart attack.

Luckily, in the rest of its bulges – perhaps somewhat excessive – 128 minutes of footage, the spectacular index not only does not decrease, but reaches unsuspected limits with two of the best set-pieces Let them see our eyes in a long, long time. Special mention for a magnetic climax – in every way – that invites doubt that the production budget "only" has been of 150 million dollars.

Taking flag levels of explicit violence unexpectedly high and a sense of comedy channeled by a Ryan Reynolds who is increasingly comfortable and solvent in records of this style, '6 in the shade' more than fulfills its task of disengaging jaws, entertain and amaze the most analytical with a free and outstanding realization.

It may be that his libretto is a real nonsense with few feet and less head, that his narrative seems somewhat syncopated and that, once it ends, the festival ends up being overwhelmed with so ornate and noisy, but to see who is able to land standing up and not disheveled after a pirouette like this if it is not the damn Michael Benjamin Bay.