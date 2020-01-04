A court relives the accusation of abuse against Michael Jackson

Share it:

Los Angeles (USA), Jan. 3 (EFE). – Two people who claim to have been victims of sexual abuse by Michael Jackson when they were minors will be able to resume their complaints thanks to a decision of a court of appeals of California ( USA), which today revived the case by citing new state legislation.

US media echoed today this ruling that involves a partial victory for Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the two alleged victims and who gained notoriety last year due to the premiere of the documentary "Leaving Neverland" (2018) in which they detailed their accusations against Michael Jackson, the king of pop.

The Second District of the Court of Appeals of California, based in Los Angeles (USA), recalled, first of all, that what it had to determine has nothing to do with the truthfulness or not of Robson's accusations and Safechuck but with its right to be able to file a lawsuit for the alleged abuses.

These two men filed their complaints against MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures in 2013 and 2014, two companies that belonged to Jackson at the time and which they indicated were responsible for the alleged abuses they suffered.

At that time, California law established that allegations of sexual assault of minors must be filed before the plaintiff turned 26.









Since Robson and Safechuck had exceeded that age, the state courts dismissed the allegations.

However, on January 1, 2020, a new law entered into force in California that extends the limit of up to 40 years to sue for cases of child abuse.

This was the novelty on which the appeals court gave Robson and Safechuck a green light today so they can resume their complaints if they wish.

Vince Finaldi, lawyer of the accusation, showed his satisfaction in a statement sent to local media.

We are looking forward to continuing the lawsuit of these cases as we prepare to present them in a jury trial, "he said.









For his part, Howard Weitzman, a lawyer for the Jackson family, stressed in a press release that this judicial decision does not affect the heirs of the singer but only two of his companies.

The decision of the appeals court merely revives complaints against Michael Jackson companies that absurdly claim that Michael's employees were in some way responsible for sexual abuse that never happened, "he said.

Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50 from a drug overdose, was charged on different occasions for allegedly abusing minors.

In 2005 he was acquitted in a trial in which he was accused of abusing a young man, while in 1994 he reached an economic agreement out of court with the family of another boy who indicated him for the same crime.







