A cosplayer shows us a futuristic version of Deku from My Hero Academia

Like all fans of My Hero Academia they know well, Izuku Midoriya's dream is to become the # 1 hero as his mentor All Might. A cosplayer had fun imagining our young hero with a high tech look in a successful cosplay.

The user canarycrycosplay, on his Instagram profile that you find at the bottom of the news, delighted with this "futuristic" version of Deku. The hero of My Hero Academia, in this representation, sports a mask that totally covers his face, giving it a more threatening but also more technological and futuristic aspect. Besides, in the series of Kohei Horikoshi we have technology experts like Mei Hatsume who, as we learn in the anime, is working on a particular tool for Deku, thus helping him in his fight against crime and the achievement of his dream. Just Mei, in the past, has already helped the protagonist by providing reinforcements for the legs, allowing Deku to make better use of his quirk.

Coming to less pleasant news, Dynit has announced the postponement of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising due to the Coronavirus emergency that is hitting our country these days, postponing the release of the film for the next month of May. As soon as we at Everyeye.it will have further information on the matter, we will communicate it to you.