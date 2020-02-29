A cosplayer pays tribute to the Pharaoh of the first series of Yu-Gi-Oh!

Share it:

It seems that the series of Yu-Gi-Oh! it could return with a new iteration during 2020, although for many fans, regardless of how many other worlds and characters are introduced into the world created by Kazuki Takahashi, the first season remains the most appreciated.

While in fact the following seasons have kept fights, through the card game, against evil entities and gods, the first series, based on Takahashi's original manga, seems to be the most coherent and with the most fascinating protagonists and antagonists.

With Yu-Gi-Oh! Millenium World the author took us to ancient Egypt, giving us the opportunity to explore the spirit within the Millenium Puzzle. We have therefore seen the real aspect of the Pharaoh, unlike when he finds himself trapped in the cover of Yugi, and it took very little to win over the fans with this character so powerful and apparently familiar.

Still considered the best look of the Pharaoh Atem in the entire franchise, a cosplayer, @charanneloves, wanted to remember him with his beautiful interpretation that you can find in the post at the bottom of the news.

The first historical series, which has recently obtained new Funko Pop! dedicated, it is probably the most appreciated because it led to the birth of the hugely popular card game. But remember that the first publication of Yu-Gi-Oh! known as Season 0, and never published outside of Japan, it had much darker tones, and the cards were just one of the many "deadly games" with which the spirit enjoyed dealing with its enemies.