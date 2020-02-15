A cosplayer pays tribute to the little Mineta of My Hero Academia

Share it:

The series of My Hero Academia has become, in a relatively short time, one of the most appreciated by fans, both for a respect for the stylistic elements of the shonen genre, and for the quantity and variety of characters that Kohei Horikoshi has been able to create over the 5 years of publication .

Among numerous Pro Heroes and Villain of all respect, like Overhaul and Shigaraki, there is certainly an embarrassment of choice in deciding who our favorite character is or maybe the one with the most devastating Quirk. However there are also characters that are often considered less from the community, perhaps for their appearance, not in line with wanting to be a feared Hero.

Minoru Mineta, aka Grape Juice, definitely falls into the last group, and in the past we have already discussed why instead it deserves more respect. A small boy, talkative and with some perversion, Mineta got anyway good results inherent in the strategy and ability to collaborate with his teammates, however, proving to be scarce in physical and endurance tests.

Despite being viewed in a not too positive way by many fans, the user @kitsunekuma wanted anyway pay homage to the little Mineta with a nice cosplay, which you can see in the post at the bottom of the page. We also remember that the fourth season of My Hero Academia is currently in episode 17.