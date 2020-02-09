A cosplayer brings to life a particular version of Erza from Fairy Tail

Share it:

Hiro Mashima, the mangaka he created Fairy Tail , is famous among fans of the opera for not being reluctant to offer fan service content in his stories, including particularly shapely female characters and one of them, Erza, recently received a special tribute from a fan .

Despite this tendency on the part of the author, we also know that many characters have a profound characterization, and therefore very often space is left to the personality without giving up the fan service content, and Erza Scarlet is definitely a perfect combination of all these aspects.

In the many pages that make up i 63 volumes of the series, we have seen on several occasions Erza with more or less captivating outfits, which however do not diminish the character's abilities in battle, being one of the most powerful spellcasters in the entire Fairy Tail universe.

Fan @evie_halliwell shared her personal interpretation of"bunny" outfits by Erza, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the news. The model she was inspired by was created specifically by Hiro Mashima, who has new projects in store, for a line of figures produced by Good Smile, and portrays a sensual Erza in a statue of about 50 cm.