A cosplay of Boa Hancock from ONE PIECE made by Khainsaw

We met many pirates in ONE PIECE, almost all with the classic hourglass body so loved by Eiichiro Oda. So they are all quite beautiful, yet for different characters it seems that there is a woman who stands out above all: Boa Hancock, known as the pirate empress and leader of the Kuja pirates, based in Amazon Lily.

Like all female characters of ONE PIECE, is difficult to replicate in real life due to the exceptional physique that is required for the role. Over the last month we have proposed the Hancock cosplay created by the Italian Robin Ren, which has managed to stir the fans of pirate history, but also the most oriental Hancock of the Korean Hansonge. To these two let’s add a new one.

Below you can see an unpublished cosplay at Boa Hancock, created by Khainsaw and posted just a day ago on Instagram and where it has received over 3000 likes so far. Red dress, skirt that leaves the legs uncovered and heels of the same color, Boa Hancock’s dress is reproduced in all respects. Even the physique of the cosplayer seems to be able to keep up with that of the comic counterpart. What do you think of this cosplay a tema ONE PIECE?