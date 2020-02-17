A concept art shows Sonic and Chris Evans in a bar fight

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The couple formed by Sonic and James Marsden is not working at all badly in cinemas since at this point Sonic: The Movie The expectations that Paramount had on the tape have already been exceeded.

In spite of this we could have had a different couple of heroes, as this conceptual art shows in which we see Sonic (before the redesasapland of the generated controversy) prepared to deliver in a bar fight with Chris Evans himself, who you will know well enough for being Captain America in the Marvel Studios movies.

This art matches the era in which the studio was considering several names to appear in the film, including Evans, Chris Pratt, Paul Rudd, Jake Johnson and Michael B. Jordan, among others.

It is not the only conceptual art that shows something that did not reach the final film. It has also been discovered this kind of magic lizard that at a time of production was to be added as a villain capable of stealing Sonic's powers.

Also there are these concepts of a lizard villain who seemingly didn't make his way to the final product. pic.twitter.com/AmQTE9EOy3 – Marx Pan (@rescuetails) February 15, 2020

Sonic has won more than 60 million dollars in his arrival in theaters and that is why it is the premiere of a movie based on a most successful video game in history, sweeping even Detective Pikachu.

The production had to overcome some obstacles such as an initial desasapland of the main character that deeply disappointed the players because of the little resemblance he had with the original character created by SEGA and become an icon of popular culture and the history of the game. In the end everything seems to have gone quite well.