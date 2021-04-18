a complete smart TV at a very affordable price. You have it on eBay for 299.99 euros

If you are looking for a relatively small TV for the kitchen, a bedroom or a second home, or if your living room is not too big but, above all, you do not want to spend too much money, the LG 43UN71003LB may be what you need. This 43-inch 4K smart TV will only cost you 299.99 euros in the MeQuedoUno store in eBay with free shipping.





We are talking about a smart TV of the entry range, quite recent, launched on the market in 2020, which has a LED panel of 43 inches diagonal and 4K resolution, with image enhancement systems and Active HDR modes such as HDR10 Pro and HLG Pro, which offer us the best contrast ratio.

On the other hand, we will only need to connect it to the internet by WiFi or by Ethernet cable, to access endless streaming or on-demand content, as well as apps; all thanks to WebOS, the operating system that LG mounts on its televisions.

With the usual 20 W of sound power in this range, it has a Dolby Digital system, it also offers us three HDMI connectors Y a pair of USB ports, being able to reproduce and record contents. And we do not lack the usual wireless possibilities, with Bluetooth, WiFi, WiDi or Miracast among its specifications, or the possibility of controlling it from the smartphone, as well as the artificial intelligence AI ThinQ of the brand.





Televisor 43 LG 43UN71003LB Smart TV LED Ultra HD 4K

Currently, this smart TV has an official price of 400.59 euros, although in other stores we find it from 335 euros. We will save as much and at least those 35 euros and we will also have free shipping, from Spain, with a 2-year European guarantee and payment through PayPal.

You have more information about her on the brand’s website.

