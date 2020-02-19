A comic reveals why Luke Skywalker had a secret yellow lightsaber in his possession

Share it:

While some of the veterans of the universe Star wars follow losing memory and constantly complaining that the universe of George Lucas continues to expand and reveal its secrets outside the movies, in Marvel they follow theirs and reveal more and more mysteries in their multiple series of comics dedicated to the license.

The new Marvel Comics comic is behind the events of The Empire Strikes Back and shows what happens to Luke Skywalker's blue lightsaber after losing it in his duel against Darth Vader. Although we know that over time Luke ends up building a new green saber to replace the lost one in the face of The Return of the Jedi, apparently he gets a replacement saber during that time. One with the yellow beam that we had never seen before.

The new saber is what you see on the cover of Star Wars # 6, written by Charles Soule and drawn by Jesus Saiz. The cover is R.B. Silva

The yellow sabers are a rarity in the history of Star Wars, but the yellow saber that brandishes Rey at the end of The Ascent of Skywalker has aroused some interest in its history. In addition to his, the other canonical users are the guardians of the Jedi Temple of Coruscant who wields double sticks with yellow beams.

Up close Luke's saber looks identical to those guardians, although the real reason is that he wanted to pay homage to the line of Kenner brand action figures, where Luke's figures carried a yellow saber. This has been confirmed by Soule.

While some might have enjoyed learning this in the issue, hey, Christmas came early this year. Why will Luke Skywalker have a yellow

lightsaber in the Star Wars run I’m writing, set between Empire and Jedi? Well, many reasons, but here’s a big one. https://t.co/31hZtpDsIg pic.twitter.com/j4L92qZ0A8 – Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) February 18, 2020

The story of Luke's lost lightsaber was addressed in Star Wars # 1, revealing that a mysterious figure was in the right place at the right time to get him. Also in another Marvel comic series, Padme was talked about surviving the events of Revenge of the Sith.