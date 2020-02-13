A comic reveals the identity of the first Jedi killed by Ben Solo

Share it:

The comic Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren, written by Charles Soule and with art by Will Sliney, is a series that shows how Ben Solo ended up in the Dark Lake after showing very promising skills as Jedi. The third number reveals a crucial moment to understand that conversion: the first moment in which a Jedi kills.

Obviously we will talk about the number below.

The first two numbers have some key moments that are insinuated in the movies and that are revealed in surprising ways in the comics. In one we see that Ben does not destroy the Jedi temple after his confrontation with Luke Skywalker. After that he ends up joining the Knights of Ren where his leader asks him to kill someone specific and do so in a concrete way.

His new boss tells him that Voe, Hennix and Tai are three Jedi students who leave the planet of the Jedi temple before it is destroyed by a strange ray created with the Force that possibly came from Palpatine. These three young men were Ben Solo's classmates when he studied with Luke. Your goal is to find them and face them.

At the moment of confrontation the three attack him and Kylo manages to escape knowing that only Voe has the necessary ability to follow him. Ben waits for him to reach him to push him down a cliff using the Force, something he instantly regrets. When he gets ready to save him, he is surprised by Hennix, who has managed to reach them and entertains Ben by throwing his saber, which prevents him from saving Voe. When he falls it is Tai who manages to save him from death. In this brawl it is Hennix who ends up dying by not waiting for Kylo to return the saber he had thrown at him, so he ends up being executed by his own lightsaber.

Ren blames Ben that this death is not a good death because it had not been intentional. Even so, he allows Solo to enter his group and offers him black robes and a blaster that he puts on his leg, remembering what his father looked like.

Thanks to this we have discovered that Ben did not just burn the temple after facing Luke and that he did not kill the rest of the students in cold blood either. It also explains why his connection with the Dark Side has always fallen by a thread, since his entrance was not as violent and conscious as that of others.