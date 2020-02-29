A comic on Crisis in Infinite Lands suggests new details of the HBO Green Lantern series

Share it:

The link between the new HBO series based on Green Lantern and Crisis in Infinite Lands (Arrowverso) has revealed, thanks to a comic, the existence of several popular Green Lantern Corps characters in the new green superhero series. The Green lantern corps they are an intergalactic police group that appears in the publications of DC Comics.

According to the Screenrant news portal, the hacker Felicity Smoak, belonging to Arrow's team, was absent in Crisis in Infinite Lands. However, it was commented that the character played an important role in the crossover, being the one who located an artifact called the Book of Oa and then track the Paragons. These mysterious beings were the seven responsible for rebuilding the multiverse after the crisis.

The comic Crisis on Infinite Earths Giant # 2, Dedicated to the television series, he has shown that Felicity (along with The Ray and Nyssa Al Ghul) traveled to Earth-12, where the events of the HBO Green Lantern series will take place. The presence of the villain also appears Anti-monitor; Sinister, the already announced Green Lantern Corps member and the Green Lanterns Corps Kilowog and Tomar-Re.

For fans of this franchise it is no surprise that the HBO series features the appearance of characters like Kilowog and Tomar-Re, as they also appeared in the fateful film of Green Lantern 2012. In addition, Siniestro is shown as a member of the group of heroes, so it is expected that the series also shows how the villain undertook the path of evil.

Crisis in Infinite Lands (Arrowverso) He has presented his first trailers showing his characters. The crossover will delight fans of DC comics while we wait for the arrival of the Linerna Verde series on the HBO network.