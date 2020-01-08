A Colombian Naruto fan creates a beautiful Jiraiya mural

Share it:

Although the Naruto series has been over for a few years, continuing with the spin off starring his son Boruto, there are still many fans of the work of the master Masashi Kishimoto. A fan from Colombia made a mural that he depicts the master Jiraiya.

Jiraiya's character is undoubtedly one of the most loved in the Naruto world. Killed by Pain after a hard fight, we were able to review Jiraya in the Boruto series, in the narrative arc that led the son of Naruto and Sasuke Uchiha in the past. Jiraiya's personality, his charisma and his tenacious ninja then passed to Naruto (the famous Rasengan, his distinctive technique) remained in the hearts and minds of the fans. It is not surprising that even overseas there are fans of this character who immortalize it with works that pay homage to it. In the murals that we show you, shared on Twitter by the SpirallingSphe2 user, we see the hermit hog (jokingly named by Naruto) to stand in the company of his toads which he used as evocations in the fighting (who does not remember the mythical Gamabunta?) or to move around.

