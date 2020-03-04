a close story about female disenchantment

Share it:

'Invisible'is the last film by Gracia Querejeta ('Happy 140'), a dramatic comedy that tries to offer a ironic vision of female maturity, through a capsule of the life of three women who spend 50 and who fight to face their new social reality together, through the concept of the invisibility they suffer from the rest of society, with more common sense in maturity than canonical feminism as a guiding thread.

During less than an hour and a half, we follow Julia, Elsa and Amelia (Nathalie Poza, Emma Suárez and Adriana Ozores) friends who meet every Thursday to walk through a park while they talk about their fears, their frustrations and their experiences. Soon you can see that each one represents a side of different vital roles. Elsa lives around her job, in an important company but still single. Amelia represents a more candid and insecure side, inherited from her two divorces.

The vital compass at fifty

Julia is a math teacher unbelievable and pessimistic because of the routine of the work that has the problems of a particular student, on which the evolution of the character will revolve. Elsa is hoping that her boss is attracted to her and Amelia has a relationship that is in danger because of the problematic relationship she has with her boyfriend's daughter, who does not accept him. In short, life problems with responsibilities getting worse with age.

Querejeta, also screenwriter with Antonio Mercero It concentrates the story in demonstrating the weight of the passage of time its effect on the bodies and heads of three women to demonstrate that, in reality, there is no specific dividing line between what we consider youth, maturity and old age, at least in our self-perception but the film does make it clear that in the female world, times seem to have their own calendar that it doesn't depend so much on the individual but demands of society.

Thus, the indicators appear naturally. The inability to have children at a certain age and how it affects the social obligation of this same one leaves psychological sequels in the protagonists, from the insecurity in the same one, exacerbated by the loss of the physical attractiveness, or the responsibility regarding students or children of couples. 'Invisible', which was shot over four weeks by various locations in Cáceres, it happens almost exclusively in a park, on different days over several weeks.

A poor-link Linklater

A simple movie, maybe a little flat, that more than a conceptual planning of character dialogues to the dawn trilogy of Richard Linklater, stays in a somewhat theatrical staging, which does not help a soundtrack a little mohína. But the actresses do a good job representing these women that society has cornered in disappointment and marginalization silent whose most notable problem is precisely invisibility.

The script exposes reflections in the mouth of a group of friends They end up facing and understanding each other without anything really changing, moving towards a slightly sour pessimism in which disappointment reigns, despite having many moments of humor. Labor issues such as the glass ceiling, are spoken with naturalness who already takes labor machismo for granted, as well as the fear of being abandoned by the couple or the inability to face realities that are not tangible until the rest of the people make it evident.

Self-deception and details that connect with which anyone can identify, such as lack of reaction capacity Immediate in the face of discussions, they still carry a complex map of contradictions, dependencies, defects, conformism and prejudices that far from an idealized or victimized view of women, exposes closely problems with which it is easy to empathize. He doesn't want to change lives or pretend, but despite its limitations, the text of ‘invisible’ there is a casual understanding of human nature Not so usual in today's cinema.