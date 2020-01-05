A clean one! They steal again from Rio Roma, now in Guanajuato

Rome river, duet conformed by José Luis and Raúl Roma, returned to be victim of the crime, now in Guanajuato.

The dawn of this Friday, the drivers of the trailers that transported the work team of the Mexican duet were assaulted; Fortunately they were unharmed after the robbery.

"They did not just steal for the second time ALL our equipment, now in Guanajuato What sad to live with this terrible insecurity in our country. At least the operators are fine. We ask the corresponding authorities to help us, ”Rio Roma reported, through its Twitter account.

Following a complaint on social networks, the Ministry of Public Security of Guanajuato announced that they recovered one of the stolen vehicles in Salamanca.

"We appreciate your timely emergency report which resulted in the speedy recovery of a vehicle by our #Unique Command from Salamanca. We invite you to go to the Guanajuato Prosecutor's Office to continue with the subsequent process (sic) ”, he responded to the duet.

